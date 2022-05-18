Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

CSSE opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

