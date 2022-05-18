Morgan Stanley Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $60.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 27.49 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.