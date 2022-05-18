Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 117,148 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,843 shares of company stock worth $19,620,968. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

