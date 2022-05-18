Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

NYSE ARES opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.