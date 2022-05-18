D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading Down 4.2%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.59 and last traded at $65.66. Approximately 15,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,921,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

