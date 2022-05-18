Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

