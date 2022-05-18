Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $9,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of CPRI opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

