Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,110 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $212.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.95.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

