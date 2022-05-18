Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.91 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GameStop were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GameStop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 928.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GameStop by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

