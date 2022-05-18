Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,840 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.