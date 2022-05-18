Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,202 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AECOM were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AECOM by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.