Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

