Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novavax were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

