Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.02

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.02 and last traded at $116.94, with a volume of 15496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.27.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Get Hess alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $2,591,066.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $15,849,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 404,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.