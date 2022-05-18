Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,557 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.