EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 88,704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

