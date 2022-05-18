Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.99 Million Position in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Weber worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Weber Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

