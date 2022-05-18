Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.97 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.