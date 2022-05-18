Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $55,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after buying an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $14,232,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.