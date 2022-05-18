Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,605 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

