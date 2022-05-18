Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,472,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 13,018.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 702,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,645 shares of company stock worth $1,243,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.