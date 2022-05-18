BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

