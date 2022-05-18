Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Middleby were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Middleby by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

