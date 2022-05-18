Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

