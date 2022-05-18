Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.