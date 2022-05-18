Aviva PLC Acquires 273,397 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,397 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.71% of TrueCar worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

