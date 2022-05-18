Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

