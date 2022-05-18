Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,471 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199 shares of company stock worth $94,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.