Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

