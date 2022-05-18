Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

