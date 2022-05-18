Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 242,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.