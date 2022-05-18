Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,901,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.