Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,093 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $289.53 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.12 and a 200-day moving average of $282.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

