Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,850 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

