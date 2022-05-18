Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

EWBC stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.