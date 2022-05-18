RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.19 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

