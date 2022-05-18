Aviva PLC Buys 4,497 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

