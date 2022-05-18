Aviva PLC Buys 4,497 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
