Aviva PLC Purchases 544 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.