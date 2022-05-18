Aviva PLC Raises Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 47.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

