Aviva PLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of IMO opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.