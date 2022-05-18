Aviva PLC Purchases 4,055 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,892,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Loews by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

