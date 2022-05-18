Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.32% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.