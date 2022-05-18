Aviva PLC Acquires 11,757 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

