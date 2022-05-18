CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 73,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter.

CARG stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

