Condor Capital Management Sells 2,560 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,076 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

