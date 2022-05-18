NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.