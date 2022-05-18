Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ciena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,369,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

