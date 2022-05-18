Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,683 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

