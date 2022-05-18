Aviva PLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

