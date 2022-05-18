Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

